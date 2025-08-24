Mussels, Tarpons Doubleheader Cancelled

Fort Myers, Fla. - Due to unplayable field conditions and persistent weather, the final two games of the series between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and Tampa Tarpons have been cancelled and will not be made up.

After an off day on Monday, the Mussels will travel to Dunedin to take on the Blue Jays on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. from TD Ballpark, with coverage beginning at 6:15 on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







