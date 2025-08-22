Tortugas Tag Three Homers in Lopsided Defeat

Published on August 21, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







BRADENTON, Fla- Kien Vu, Alfredo Duno, and Esmith Pineda all swatted solo home runs, but little else went right for the Daytona Tortugas as they were pummelled 16-5 by the Bradenton Marauders on Thursday night at LECOM Park.

Bradenton (25-26, 55-62) pounded out 15 hits and hit three home runs of their own, while Daytona (27-24, 56-61) compounded matters with six errors, the most committed by the Tortugas in nearly three seasons.

Daytona threatened in the top of the second, as Mason Neville doubled with one out. Ichiro Cano's infield single and a walk proceeded to load the bases with two outs, but Daytona was unable to break through.

In the bottom of the inning, though, Bradenton took command. A walk, hit batter, and passed ball put runners at second and third with no outs for Cam Janik, who lined a two-run single to left. After a bloop single put runners on the corners, a potential double play ball was booted, allowing an unearned run to score that made it 3-0, Bradenton.

The Tortugas, answered back in emphatic fashion, though, to start the third. On the second pitch of the inning, Vu cranked a 1-0 fastball over the right field bullpen for his first career home run. One pitch later, Duno obliterated a first-pitch fastball over the left-field bleachers and out of LECOM Park for his 13th home run of the season and his second in as many nights.

However, immediately afterwards, the game took a turn for the worse for Daytona. With two outs in the bottom of the third, a walk and stolen base was followed by another error, scoring a run and extending the inning. Ian Farrow then launched a two-run home run to left, making it 6-2, Bradenton on three unearned tallies.

An inning later, the Marauders all but put the game away. After a leadoff single and stolen base, a two-out walk put two on for Brent Iredale, who swatted a three-run home run over the center field fence to extend Bradenton's lead to 9-2.

The Marauders added on in the sixth as a single and double began the inning, then a groundout and sacrifice fly brought home a couple more runs to put Bradenton into double digits. An inning later, Richard Ramirez deposited a two-run homer that put the Marauders ahead 13-2.

In the top of the eighth, Daytona put a small dent in the deficit as Pineda drove a first-pitch fastball into the left-field bullpen for his seventh homer of the season. Four straight singles followed, with Rafhmil Torres driving in a run. A groundout from Drew Davies brought in a third run in the inning to make it 13-5.

Bradenton, though, immediately got those runs right back. A walk and single was followed by a two-run triple from Farrow, who drove in his fourth and fifth runs of the night. He then scored on a sacrifice fly, the final run in the Marauders 16-5 rout.

Daytona will play game four of a six-game series in Bradenton against the Bradenton Marauders on Friday evening. First pitch from LECOM Park will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at 6:20 p.m.

Tickets for every Tortugas home game are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.







Florida State League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.