Munoz's Hard Hitting Night Overshadowed by Tigers' Bats

Published on August 21, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







LAKELAND, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays fell 9-3 to the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Thursday night at Publix Field in game four of their seven-game set.

LHP Johnny King (2.2 IP, 5 R, 4 H, 4 BB, 3 K) was handed his second Class-A loss, allowing a career-high five runs.

RF Yeuni Munoz (2-for-3, 2 RBI, R, BB) smacked a two-run single in the 5th inning as part of a two-hit night. Munoz's 5th inning knock left the bat at 112.2 MPH, the hardest hit ball recorded by a Blue Jay this season. He's reached base in all five games since returning from the injured list with hits in four games. Since returning from the injured list on August 15, Munoz is 5-for-18 with nine RBI and five runs scored.







Florida State League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.