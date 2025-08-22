Hurtado's Multi-Homer Night Lifts Flying Tigers over Dunedin

LAKELAND, FL - Ricardo Hurtado hit a pair of home runs to help lift the Flying Tigers to a 9-3 victory over Dunedin on Thursday night in Lakeland.

The Flying Tigers got on the board early with a run in the first and a home run from Zach MacDonald in the second inning before Hurtado unleashed his first longball of the night to give Lakeland a 5-1 lead. Dunedin cut the lead to two in the 5th, but Hurtado had the answer with a two-run shot to push the lead right back to four.

Luke Stofel got back in the win column with a strong five innings of work and the bullpen did the rest with Jorger Petri and Ethan Sloan combining for four shutout innings with seven strikeouts.

Petri's first inning out of the bullpen would be the most memorable as he diced through the bottom of the Dunedin order with an immaculate six inning.

Clayton Campbell reached four times including an RBI double in the eighth and Junior Tilien has now reached in eight straight plate appearances after a three-hit, two walk performance today to follow his 2-2 night with a walk in game two of yesterday's doubleheader.

The Flying Tigers head to the weekend in the win column and there's still three more games to play in the series from Publix Field and Joker Merchant Stadium. Tomorrow's game is set to get underway at 6:30 p.m.







