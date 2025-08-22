Late Surge Helps Threshers Sink Hammerheads

Published on August 21, 2025

CLEARWATER, FL - Nathan Humphrey's first career home run in the eighth inning polished off a 4-1 win for the Clearwater Threshers (65-50, 29-20) over the Jupiter Hammerheads (52-65, 22-29) on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers transform into the Beach Dogs for Friday night's contest against Jupiter.

The game remained scoreless until the top of the sixth inning, when former Threshers Starlyn Caba drove in the game's first run on a one-out single. Dante Nori started a rally for Clearwater in the home half of the sixth inning with a leadoff single. He moved to second when Jonathan Hogart was hit by a pitch and to third on a walk to Raider Tello that loaded the bases. With one out in the frame, Nathan Humphreys drew a walk with the bases loaded, scoring Nori and tying the game at one apiece. The next batter, Carter Mathison, hit a deep fly ball to the warning track in left-center, allowing Hogart to score on the sacrifice fly and give the Threshers their first lead of the ballgame.

Humphreys extended the lead with a leadoff home run to start the bottom of the eighth. Carter Mathison was hit by a pitch in the next at-bat and advanced to third on a single by Luke Davis. Tyler Pettorini followed with a groundout to second that allowed Mathison to score from third and gave the Threshers a three-run lead. The Hammerheads went down in order in the ninth, sealing a 4-1 win for the Threshers.

Ryan Degges struck out one batter and allowed one hit in 4.0 scoreless innings of a no-decision. Eli Trop walked one batter in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning. Zuher Yousuf (2-0) picked up the win with one run allowed on three hits, walking one and striking out three in 4.0 frames.

Matthew Ferrara pinch-ran for Phelps in the third inning...Phelps' last at-bat, a single, extended his career-long on-base streak to 12 games...Humphreys hit his first career home run in the eighth...Threshers starting pitchers have not allowed a run on just two hits in the last 9.0 innings...Mathison became the sixth Thresher to reach the 30-RBI threshold in 2025...The Threshers will return home on Friday, August 22, to continue a six-game home series against the Jupiter Hammerheads...First pitch on Friday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







