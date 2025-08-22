Pena's Extra Inning Walk-Off Lifts Mussels over Tarpons 12-11

Fort Myers, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels downed the Tampa Tarpons 12-11 in 10 innings on a walk-off single by Dameury Pena on Thursday night at Hammond Stadium.

With the score tied at 11-11 in the bottom of the tenth inning, Dameury Pena ripped a walk-off single to left-center field to drive in JP Smith II and give the Mussels a 12-11 victory. It marked the seventh walk-off win of the season for Fort Myers (46-68, 19-30).

The win snapped a 14-game losing streak by Fort Myers, which was the longest in franchise history dating back to when the MLB Research Tool began tracking such streaks in 2004.

The Mussels carried an 11-10 lead into the eighth, when Brent Francisco (1-0) entered the game. The righty tossed the final three innings of the contest and held the Tarpons (55-60, 19-31) to one unearned run in his outing. He punched out a career-high six batters, including the final four Tarpons he faced.

Tampa took an early three-run lead in the bottom of the first inning against Fort Myers starter Jonathan Stevens, thanks in part to two Mussel errors in the frame.

Fort Myers responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning. Tanner Schobel, Jacob McCombs, and Enrique Jimenez all reached to begin the frame, before Smith II grounded into a double play, scoring Schobel and getting a run back to make it 3-1.

The Tarpons added two more in the second inning, as the Mussels made two more errors that allowed Tampa to take a 5-1 advantage.

Peyton Carr was hit by a pitch with one out in the bottom of the second, before back-to-back walks by Ian Daugherty and Yilber Herrera loaded the bases. Schobel then walked to plate Carr to cut into the deficit 5-2.

McCombs then bounced into a fielder's choice to score Daugherty to bring the score to 5-3. Jimenez was the next batter, and he tripled off the wall in right field to drive in Herrera and McCombs, tying the game 5-5.

After a scoreless top of the third inning for the Tarpon offense, the Mussels took their first lead of the series in the bottom of the frame. Eduardo Beltre drew a walk with one out, before coming around to score on a single by Daugherty and Fort Myers grabbed a 6-5 lead.

That lead didn't last long though, as Tampa retook the advantage at 8-6 after scoring three runs off Fort Myers reliever Xavier Kolhosser in the fourth.

The Mussels again fought back in the bottom of the frame. Schobel reached on an error to start the inning, before touching home on an infield single by Pena. Beltre then singled home Jimenez to bring the score to 8-8 after four innings.

Each team was held scoreless in the fifth inning, marking one of two full innings without a run in the game.

In the top of the sixth, Tampa regained the lead against Mussel reliever Tyler Stasiowski. The Tarpons plated a pair in the inning to take back a 10-8 lead.

Fort Myers continued to battle in the bottom of the sixth. Jimenez singled to begin the inning, later scoring on an RBI single by Acuna. Daugherty then tied the game at 10-10 after driving in Beltre, who reached on a walk earlier in the frame.

Herrera walked to begin the home half of the seventh before stealing second base. He then advanced to third on a wild pitch and later scored on a passed ball, as Fort Myers gained a 11-10 lead.

An error by Acuna allowed Tarpons' catcher Ediel Rivera to reach as the leadoff man in the eighth. Rivera scored one batter later on an RBI single by Hans Montero, knotting the score at 11-11.

Each team threatened in the ninth, but each came up empty to send the game to extra innings.

Tampa recorded a season high 11 stolen bases in the contest.

The series between the Mussels and the Tarpons continues Friday at Hammond Stadium. Michael Carpenter (0-5, 4.61) will start on the mound for Fort Myers, opposite Edinzo Marquez (2-1, 2.87) for Tampa. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., with coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







