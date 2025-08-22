Marauders Launch Three Homers, Surge Past Tortugas in 16-5 Outburst

Bradenton, Fla. - The Marauders set a season high in runs scored in their 16-5 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Thursday night at LECOM Park.

The night marked Bradenton's highest scoring performance since 2023 when they scored 18 runs versus Fort Myers (6/14/2023). They also took advantage of six Tortugas errors, tied for the most committed by a Marauders opponent this season.

The Marauders began their offensive bombardment in the bottom of the second when Cam Janik lined a two-run single to left and later scored on an error to give them a 3-0 lead.

After Daytona struck for two in the top of the third to cut the deficit to 3-2, Bradenton responded again in the bottom of the frame. After Ethan Lege walked, stole second and advanced to third on an errant throw. The next hitter was Cam Janik who reached on another error, allowing Lege to score from third and extend the lead to 4-2.

Ian Farrow followed with a two-run homer to left that extend their advantage to 6-2.

In the bottom of the fourth, Brent Iredale stepped to the plate with a runner on and demolished a solo homer off the batter's eye in center. The longball marked the first of his professional career and made it 8-2.

Bradenton tacked on two more in the sixth, and two more in the seventh when Richard Ramirez powered a two-run shot to left, pushing the lead to 10-2.

While Daytona rallied for three in the top of the eighth, the Marauders matched them in the bottom of the frame when Farrow lined a two-run triple to right and Josh Tate sent a sacrifice fly to center, capping scoring at 16-5.

Farrow finished the night driving in a career-high five runs.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 55-62 overall, and 25-26 in the second half. Daytona fell to 56-58 overall and 24-25 in the second half. The two return to LECOM Park tomorrow for game four of the series with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







