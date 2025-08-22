Cardinals Fall to Mets 4-3 on Thursday Night

JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (24-26; 56-59) were handed a hard-fought 4-3 loss by the St. Lucie Mets (35-16; 69-47) on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Cardinals outhit the Mets 10-9, but were unable to tie the game and were held scoreless over the final three innings of the game.

After Palm Beach starting pitcher Jacob Odle (L, 0-4) struck out two hitters in the top of the first inning, the Cardinals scored first for the first time this week in the bottom of the inning. St. Lucie starting pitcher Irving Cota retired the first two hitters in the inning, but the Cardinals rallied for three consecutive hits with two outs. Jalin Flores started the stretch with a base hit, and Cameron Nickens followed him with a single in his first professional at-bat. Chase Heath drove in Flores with an RBI single, his first professional RBI, to give Palm Beach a 1-0 lead after the first inning.

St. Lucie responded in the top of the second inning as the Mets loaded the bases to start the inning on two hits and a walk. Sam Robertson drew a walk with the bases to tie the game with one out to make it 1-1. Odle worked out of the jam with just one run allowed as the Mets left the bases loaded.

However, the Cardinals got right back in front in the bottom of the second inning. Yordalin Peña hit a one-out single, and he advanced to third after Sammy Hernandez singled as part of a hit-and-run play. He came in to score on an RBI single by Michael Dattalo to put Palm Beach back in the lead by a 2-1 score but did leave the bases loaded to end the frame.

In a back-and-forth game, the Mets bounced back in the top of the fourth inning. Yonatan Henriquez hit a leadoff double and AJ Salgado followed with a single to put runners on the corners with no outs. Both baserunners completed a successful double-steal which tied the game at 2-2. With Yordy Herrera out of the Palm Beach bullpen, Trey Snyder registered an RBI single to score Salgado to give the Mets a 3-2 lead.

Odle finished his 11th start of the season with 3 1/3 innings pitched and allowed three runs on four hits with three walks allowed and tallied six strikeouts.

After a scoreless fifth inning, the Mets added an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning. Henriquez hit his second double of the game to lead off the frame. With two outs, Sam Robertson drove in Henriquez on an RBI infield single and St. Lucie led 4-2.

The Cardinals were able to get that run back in the bottom of the sixth inning. With two outs, Peña doubled off St. Lucie relief pitcher Luis Alvarez (W, 3-3) to start the inning. A wild pitch and a walk issued to Hernandez by Mets relief pitcher Jorge De Leon (H, 2) put runners on the corners. Palm Beach then executed a double steal with Hernandez just dodging the tag at second base and Pena came in to score which got the run back to cut the deficit to 4-3 after six innings.

After this, both bullpens took over to keep the offenses in check. For Palm Beach, Charles Harrison retired all seven batters he faced with three strikeouts to finish the game. The Mets matched his performance to hold on for the win. De Leon pitched a perfect bottom of the seventh inning while Yuhi Sako (Sv, 2) worked around two hits to earn a six-out save and lock down a 4-3 win for St. Lucie.

Pena had another strong day for the Cardinals at the plate as he finished 3-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases, and two runs scored. The loss for Palm Beach keeps the Cardinals two-and-a-half games behind the Daytona Tortugas for a playoff spot with 15 games left to play.

The Cardinals and Mets head into the weekend portion of this six-game series with game four on Friday, August 22nd with first pitch scheduled 6:30 p.m. for the final "Dog Day" of the 2025 season. All dogs get in free as long as you have a ticket for the game. Palm Beach Cardinals broadcast coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on the MiLB App, MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, and the Cardinals Audio Stream. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.







