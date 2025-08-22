Mets Edge out Cardinals 4-3

Published on August 21, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets pitcher Yuhi Sako

JUPITER, Fla. - One night after squandering a four-run lead in the ninth inning, the St. Lucie Mets bounced back and protected a one-run lead over the final three innings to slip by the Palm Beach Cardinals 4-3 on Thursday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Cardinals led 2-1 in the fourth inning until AJ Salgado and Yonatan Henriquez executed a double steal with Salgado taking second and Henriquez scampering home from third base to tie the game 2-2.

Trey Snyder gave the Mets a 3-2 lead later in the inning on a RBI single off Yordy Herrera that brought home Salgado.

The Mets made it 4-2 in the sixth inning when Sam Robertson legged out a two-out RBI infield single that plated Henriquez.

The Cardinals got within one run on a double steal of their own in the bottom of the sixth inning. Reliever Jorge De Leon went on to get a flyout to end the inning and strand two runners.

De Leon pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

Yuhi Sako worked around a two-out single and a stolen base in the eighth inning. Sako then pitched around a one-out single in the ninth by striking out Jalin Flores and Cameron Nickens to end the game. Sako earned his second save.

Mets starter Irving Cota pitched 4.0 innings, scattering seven hits and allowing two runs.

Luis Alvarez followed Cota for the next 1.2 innings and gave up one run. Alvarez was credited with the win.

Henriquez led the offense by going 3 for 4 with two doubles and two runs scored.

The Mets (69-47, 35-16) and Cardinals (56-59, 24-26) play the fourth game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.

