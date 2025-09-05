Cardinals Drop Third Straight Game to Daytona on Thursday Night

Published on September 4, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (28-34; 60-67) fell for the third straight night against the Daytona Tortugas (36-26; 65-63) by the final score of 3-1 on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The game was scoreless through the first two innings. Jacob Odle (L, 0-5) retired seven of the first eight batters he faced for Palm Beach while Daytona's Edgar Colon worked around some trouble in the bottom of the second inning to keep the Cardinals off the scoreboard.

The Tortugas broke the ice in the top of the third inning. Jacob Friend kickstarted Daytona's offense with a one-out triple to right field. Mason Neville brought him home with a sacrifice fly to give the Tortugas a 1-0 lead.

The Cardinals attempted to mount a response in the bottom of the third inning. With one out in the inning, Trevor Haskins drove a single to center field. A walk by Ryan Weingartner and an infield single by Jalin Flores loaded the bases for Palm Beach. However, Colon and Tortugas relief pitcher Ben Brutti (W, 1-3) was able to strike out back-to-back hitters to hold Daytona's one-run lead.

The Tortugas took advantage in the top of the fourth inning. With runners at the corners and one out, Alfredo Alcantara hit an RBI single to add an insurance run for Daytona and make it a 2-0 lead.

Odle finished his final start of 2025 with four innings pitched and allowed two runs on three hits, three walks, and tallied three strikeouts. Odle will look for his first win with Palm Beach next season.

Both bullpens settled the game down and the 2-0 Daytona lead remained through six innings. The Cardinals had a great chance to break through in the bottom of the sixth inning. Singles by Michael Dattalo and Luis Pino put two runners on for Palm Beach against Daytona relief pitcher Reynardo Cruz (Sv, 1). With two outs, Cameron Nickens rolled a single into right field. Dattalo tried to score, but he was thrown out by Daytona right fielder Arnaldo Lantigua to end the inning as the Tortugas held onto their two-run advantage.

After Palm Beach relief pitcher Yordy Herrera retired the Tortugas in order in the top of the seventh inning, Palm Beach finally got on the board in the bottom of the frame. With one out, Haskins connected on a solo home run to left field, his first professional homer, to get the Cardinals on the scoreboard and trailed 2-1 after seven innings.

The Tortugas responded in the top of the eighth inning. Herrera got two quick outs to begin the inning. An error by Weingartner at second base allowed Lantigua to reach to extend the inning. Ichiro Cano made that mistake count, as he hit an RBI double to left field to give Daytona their two-run lead back with a 3-1 score.

The Cardinals were unable to battle back in the last two innings as the Tortugas secured a third straight win to start the final week of the 2025 season by the final score of 3-1 Thursday night. The Cardinals have been held to just three runs on 14 hits over the first three games of the series.

