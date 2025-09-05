Tortuga Pitching Leads the Way Again in Fifth-Straight Win

Published on September 4, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla - The Daytona Tortugas allowed nine hits, but three pitchers got the outs when they needed them, as they held the Palm Beach Cardinals to just a single tally for the third night in a row, winning by a score of 3-1 on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Daytona (36-26, 65-63) has allowed just five total runs during their current five-game winning streak, as they've secured no worse than a series split against Palm Beach (28-34, 60-67). The Tortugas will clinch their first winning season since 2018 with one more victory.

The game started tardy for a third night in a row, with a 37-minute pregame weather delay. Once the game got underway, the offenses were quiet early on, as neither team scored in the first two innings.

Daytona struck first in the third, as Jacob Friend cracked a one-out triple into the right-field corner. Mason Neville followed with a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Friend for a 1-0 Tortugas lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Palm Beach threatened as two singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out. After a strikeout, Ben Brutti entered the contest and also picked up a strikeout to turn back the threat and end the inning.

In the fourth, Daytona promptly added to the lead. Kien Vu led off the inning with a double to left, then with one out took third on a ball in the dirt. Alfredo Alcantara followed with a single to left to score Vu and double the lead to 2-0.

Brutti worked around a pair of singles in the fourth, then spun a 1-2-3 fifth with a couple of strikeouts. Brutti (1-3) finished his night with 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and no walks, while striking out three as he left in line for the win.

Reynardo Cruz came on in the sixth and alternated singles and strikeouts to start the inning, putting two on with two outs. A single to right followed, but Arnaldo Lantigua's perfect strike to the plate cut down the lead runner to end the inning, keeping the two-run cushion.

One inning later, Palm Beach would finally get on the board. With one out, Trevor Haskins blasted a 1-1 slider into the left-field bullpen for a solo homer, trimming the lead to 2-1.

Daytona, though, took advantage of a miscue as with two outs in the eighth, Lantigua reached on an error. Ichiro Cano then lined his second hit of the night, an RBI double into the left-field corner that scored Antigua all the way from first to restore the Tortugas' lead to 3-1.

Cruz did the rest after that, throw a 1-2-3 eighth, then brushing off a two-out walk in the ninth. The right-hander allowed one run over the final 4.0 innings, striking out four and earning his first save since 2021, closing out a 3-1 victory.

The Tortugas will play game four of a six-game trip against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Friday night. First pitch from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will be at 6:30 p.m. with pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, on the Tortugas Radio Network beginning at 6:20.

Playoff tickets for Tuesday, September 9 at 6:35 p.m. at Jackie Robinson Ballpark against the St. Lucie Mets are on sale now. They can be purchased here, by calling 386-257-3172, or visiting the Tortugas box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.







Florida State League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.