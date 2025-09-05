Threshers Clinch Playoff Berth for Third Straight Season

Published on September 4, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - After scoring in each of the first two innings, the Clearwater Threshers (68-59, 32-29) never trailed and surged ahead in the fourth inning for good, leading to a 7-3 playoff clinching win over the Tampa Tarpons (62-63, 26-34) on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater will return on Friday as the Beach Dogs to continue their series against Tampa.

Jack Barker picked up the first hit of the game with a one-out single off Mariano Salomon in the bottom of the first inning. He moved to third on a Raider Tello double and scored on an RBI groundout by Luke Davis that gave Clearwater a 1-0 lead. Clearwater added another run in the second inning after a two-out single by Nathan Humphreys. He stole second base while Nolan Beltran was batting, then Beltran singled him home with an RBI to right that doubled the Threshers' advantage.

Tampa tied it up with two runs on two hits in the top of the third inning. Matt Ferrara led off the fourth inning with a walk and moved to second on a single by Tyler Pettorini. After a sacrifice bunt from Nathan Humphreys advanced the runners to second and third, both scored on a single by Beltran to return a two-run lead to the Threshers. The rally continued into the fifth, which began with a leadoff single by Tello.

After Davis followed with a walk, Manolfi Jimenez laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Davis and Tello to second and third. After the second out in the frame, Pettorini hit a ground ball back to the pitcher Franyer Herrera, who took too long to make the throw to first, allowing Tello to score from third. Humphreys walked the bases loaded in the next at-bat, and Nolan Beltran brought the Threshers' lead to 6-2 by drawing a bases-loaded walk. With Jonathan Hogart batting, a wild pitch from Tarpons reliever Cade Austin allowed Pettorini to score from third, bringing the lead up to five runs.

The Tarpons got one back on a leadoff homer in the top of the seventh to cut the deficit to four runs. Tampa did not pick up a hit after the home run, as Luis Avila entered and slammed the door to seal a 7-3 win for the Threshers.

Ryan Degges surrendered two runs on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. Keegan Batka struck out one and allowed two hits in 1.0 shutout frame. Zack Tukis allowed one run on two hits with two walks and one strikeout in 1.0 inning. Luis Avila (4-0) earned the win in 3.0 scoreless and hitless innings with two walks and five strikeouts to finish the game.

Humphreys has reached safely in five consecutive games...Tukis pitched to three batters in the seventh...Tello recorded his ninth game this season with three-or-more hits...Avila has thrown 6.1 shutout innings in his last three outings...Clearwater clinched a playoff berth for the third-straight season...The Threshers will return home on Friday, September 5, to continue a seven-game home series against the Tampa Tarpons...First pitch on Friday will be at 6:30 pm







