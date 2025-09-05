Mets Fall to Mighty Mussels 6-3

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels shook off an early 2-0 deficit and beat the St. Lucie Mets 6-3 on Thursday night at Hammond Stadium. The Mussels took a 2-1 series lead.

The Mets grabbed a 2-0 lead three batters into the game. Trey Snyder led off the game with a single. He stole second and scored on a RBI single by Antonio Jimenez. Jimenez then stole second and third base. AJ Salgado worked an 11-pitch at-bat against Christian Becerra and hit a sac fly to plate Jimenez for a 2-0 lead.

Meanwhile Mets starter Daviel Hurtado struck out five of the first eight Mussels he faced. But the No. 9 hitter Ian Daugherty hit a solo home run in the third inning to make it a 2-1 game.

While Becerra settled down after the first inning, Hurtado struggled with his command as his start went along. Hurtado walked back-to-back Mussels in the fourth inning, then Ryan Sprock hit a two-out, three-run homer to give the Mussels a 4-2 lead.

Joe Scarborough and Jorge De Leon combined to walk four batters in the fifth inning. Quentin Young hit a sac fly off Scarborough to increase the Mussels lead to 5-2. After Scarborough walked the bases loaded, De Leon came in and took over a 2-2 count from Scarborough and walked Sprock to force in a run that made it 6-2.

Sam Robertson poked a RBI single in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to 6-3 but that would be the final surge for the Mets offense.

Hurtado took the loss after allowing four runs on three hits over 4.0 innings. He walked four and struck out three.

Mussels reliever Michael Hilker pitched 2.0 perfect innings with three strikeouts in his pro debut to get the win.

Sam Rochard pitched the final 2.0 innings to get the save.

Simon Juan was the lone Mets to have a multi-hit game. He went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles and a run.

Salgado finished 1 for 3 with a double and a RBI.

Scarborough, the Mets 19th round pick from Jacksonville State, made his pro debut. He was charged with two runs in 0.2 innings. He gave up a hit and walked three.

Garrett Stratton, the Mets 20th round pick from Rice, also made his pro debut. He pitched a scoreless seventh inning and stranded a pair of singles.

The Mets (76-52, 42-21) and Mighty Mussels (51-72, 24-35) play the fourth game of their series at Hammond Stadium on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







