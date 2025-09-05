Bullpen Shines, Dunedin Silenced in 4-0 Loss

Published on September 4, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







BRADENTON, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays were shut out for the tenth time this season, falling 4-0 to the Bradenton Marauders on Thursday night at LECOM Park, despite dominant work from the bullpen in game three of their six-game set.

RHP Landen Maroudis (1.1 IP, 3 R, 2 H, 3 BB, 1 K) was handed the loss in his 12th start of the season.

LHP Grif Hughes (2.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K) hurled 2.2 shutout frames in relief, allowing only one baserunner and fanning a pair. Thursday marked Hughes' third shutout appearance over five outings for Dunedin.

RHP Gilberto Batista (4 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 5 K) fired four innings of one-run ball in relief with five strikeouts. Over his last three outings, Batista has posted a 2.61 ERA in 10.1 innings with 16 strikeouts to only one walk while yielding eight hits. He's fanned 13 over his last 6.2 frames.

SS Dariel Ramon (2-for-4, 2B) doubled in the 9th as part of his second multi-hit game for Dunedin.







