Flying Tigers Come up Short in Pitcher's Duel

Published on September 4, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)
Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release
LAKELAND, FL - Another pitcher's duel went the way of the Hammerheads on Thursday in Lakeland with the Flying Tigers. The 2-1 loss marked the third consecutive one-run game in the series.
Jake Miller made his second appearance of his rehab assignment and pitched a scoreless inning before leaving after taking a comebacker to the mound. Pedro Garcia was perfect in his three innings of work out of the bullpen and has not given up a run for Lakeland since August 7th over 10.2 IP.
Zach MacDonald reached in all three of his trips to the plate including a double in the sixth that saw him score the only Lakeland run on an RBI single from Samuel Gil.
The homestand continues tomorrow with the final three games of the regular season before kicking off the postseason next week. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) will be at Publix Field and Joker Marchant Stadium and tickets are available now at https://www.milb.com/lakeland/tickets/single-game-tickets
