Schoenwetter Stellar, Duno Homers Again in 7-1 Defeat

Published on August 22, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







BRADENTON, Fla - Alfredo Duno started off the game with his third home run in as many games and Cole Schoenwetter spun 4.0 scoreless innings, but the Bradenton Marauders erupted for six runs in the fifth and cruised past the Daytona Tortugas 7-1 on Friday at LECOM Park.

Bradenton (26-26, 56-62) has now won three of the first four games of the series, as Daytona (27-25, 56-62) had only one inning with multiple baserunners all night.

In the top of the first inning, the Tortugas took the lead in a familiar fashion. With two outs, Duno jumped on a 1-0 fastball and ripped a line drive over the left field bullpen, matching the Florida State League lead with his 14th home run of the season, which made him the first Tortugas to homer in three straight games since 2023.

Schoenwetter allowed a walk in each of the first two innings, but worked around the free passes by striking out a pair of batters in each of those innings.

In the third, Kyle Henley led off with a single, then stole second, becoming the first player in Tortugas history to steal 50 bases in a season. However, Daytona could not push him across the plate and the score remained 1-0.

Schoenwetter followed by allowing a pair of infield singles and stolen bases in the third, putting runners at second and third with one out. However, the right-hander picked up a strikeout and a groundout to escape the jam.

He followed that up by brushing off a one-out single in the fourth, striking out his final two hitters of the night, finishing 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

With the one-run advantage, Schoenwetter departed to start the fifth, but the game completely flipped against the bullpen. A hit batter and walk put two on with no outs. After a flyout and strikeout, the Tortugas were on the verge of a scoreless inning, but Tony Blanco pulled an 0-2 pitch into left field for a game-tying single. After a walk loaded the bases, a hit batter forced in the go-ahead run.

Following a second pitching change, a wild pitch scored two runs. That was followed by a double off the right field wall from Ian Farrow, scoring two more runs to give Bradenton a 6-1 lead. Bradenton only had two hits in the inning, but took advantage of three walks and two hit batters while sending ten men to the plate in the decisive frame.

From there, the Marauders cruised. Bradenton added one more tally in the seventh on a two-out RBI single from Eddy Rodriguez.

Otherwise, Daytona's only offense in the final five innings were a trio of scattered two-out hits, as the Tortugas did not score in the final eight innings of a 7-1 defeat.

Daytona will play game five of a six-game series in Bradenton against the Bradenton Marauders on Saturday evening. First pitch from LECOM Park will be at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at 5:50 p.m.

Tickets for every Tortugas home game are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.







Florida State League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.