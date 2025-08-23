Fort Myers Falls to Tampa 11-2

Fort Myers, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels lost 11-2 against the Tampa Tarpons on Friday night at Hammond Stadium.

Tampa (56-60, 20-31) tallied a run in the top of the first inning, marking the third time in four games they've scored in the top of the first in the series.

Enmanuel Tejeda reached after a two-out single off Fort Myers (46-69, 19-31) starter Michael Carpenter (0-6), and later scored on a throwing error to give the Tarpons an early 1-0 lead.

The Tarpons added another run in the third to double the lead to 2-0, as Roderick Arias singled home Josue Gonzalez.

Tampa blew the game open in the top of the fourth inning, plating five runs in the frame. Carpenter faced the first five batters of the inning and got two outs, but was chased from the game and replaced by Eli Jones. The Tarpons sent nine men to the plate and took a 7-0 lead by the end of the inning.

Carpenter finished the night having tossed 3.2 innings, and allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits on the night.

Fort Myers got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jacob McCombs and Enrique Jimenez both singled to reach base with one out in the frame. They then executed a double steal to put runners at second and third for JP Smith II.

Smith II then roped a single into right-center, scoring both McCombs and Jimenez to cut the deficit to 7-2. Smith II was thrown out trying to take second base on the play.

A half inning later in the top of the sixth, Tampa again added on. With the bases loaded and one out, Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek tripled to the gap in right center field to score three runs and make it 10-2 Tarpons.

Two batters later, Willy Montero drove in Martin-Grudzielanek to extend the lead to 11-2.

Jones was charged with six runs across 4.1 innings of relief. He issued three walks and struck out three.

Jakob Hall pitched the ninth, and worked around a leadoff walk to retire the side.

Game five of the series between the Mussels and the Tarpons is set for Saturday at Hammond Stadium. Christian Becerra (2-2, 2.82) will toe the rubber for Fort Myers, opposite Luis Serna (0-2, 11.57) for Tampa. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m., with coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







