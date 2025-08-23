Mets Survive Wild Affair vs. Palm Beach 10-9 in 11 Innings

JUPITER, Fla. - A 2-1 game through eight innings turned into a 10-9 slugfest won by the St. Lucie Mets against the Palm Beach Cardinals in 11 innings on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Mets took a 2-1 lead into the ninth inning and seemingly broke the game open by scoring four runs. Yonatan Henriquez hit a two-run triple and later scored on a single by Simon Juan to build a 6-1 lead.

Ernesto Mercedes retired the first batter of the bottom of the ninth but then he walked the next two. Estarlin Escalante came in from the bullpen and walked a batter and hit a batter before surrendering a three-run double to Matthew Miura that made it 6-5. Jack Gurevich then brought home Miura with a single to tie the game 6-6.

Escalante managed a couple ground outs to strand Gurevich in scoring position and force extra innings.

Daiverson Gutirrez put the Mets up 7-6 in the 10 th on a RBI double. Escalante had the Cardinals down to their final out in the bottom of the 10 th but Ryan Weingartner hit a game-tying single to make it 7-7.

Finally the Mets put the game away in the 11 th. Chase Meggers hit a clutch two-run double off Sam Broderson to put the Mets up 9-7. Meggers then stole third base and scored on a deflected ground ball hit by Kevin Villavicencio to boost the lead to 10-7.

Gurevich hit a two-run homer off Escalante in the bottom of the 11 th to cut the Mets lead to 10-9. Escalante rebounded to get a ground out then a popout from Jalin Flores to end the game.

Escalante pitched the final 2.2 innings to get the win. He gave up six runs (four earned) on four hits.

Mercedes retired the first seven batters he faced until issuing back-to-back walks with one out in the ninth.

Christian Rodriguez pitched 2.0 scoreless innings, including in the fifth when he stranded a leadoff triple.

Mets starter Jose Chirinos gave up one run on three hits over 4.0 innings.

Gutierrez, Bay, Henriquez, Meggers and Juan each had two hits in the victory.

The Mets (70-47, 36-16) and Cardinals (56-60, 24-27) play the fifth game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is 6:00 p.m.

