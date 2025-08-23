Six-Run Fifth Paces Marauders to 7-1 Win over Tortugas

Published on August 22, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders paired dominant pitching with a big fifth inning to take down the Daytona Tortugas 7-1 on Friday night at LECOM Park.

Lakeland struck early in the top of the first when Alfredo Duno blasted a two-out solo homer to left to push them ahead 1-0. Duno has homered against Bradenton three times in the series.

In the bottom of the third, Yordany De Los Santos singled and stole second base to earn his 50th stolen base of the season. In the process, he became the first player in franchise history to swipe 50 bags as a Marauder.

After both sides traded scoreless innings through the top of the fifth, Bradenton began to respond in the bottom of the frame. After Josh Tate was hit by a pitch and Edgleen Perez walked, Bradenton placed runners at first and second. With two outs, Tony Blanco Jr. lined an RBI single to right to even the score at 1-1.

Ethan Lege followed with a walk to load the bases for Jhonny Severino who was hit by a pitch to force home Perez and give Bradenton a 2-1 lead. Later in the frame, a pitch clanked off Duno's glove for a passed ball that scored both Blanco Jr. and Lege to bring the score to 4-1.

After another walk placed runners at first and second, Ian Farrow powered a two-run double off the wall in right to extend the lead to 6-1.

The Marauders added on another in the bottom of the seventh when Eddy Rodriguez lined an RBI single to left to cap scoring at 7-1.

Reliever Adolfo Oviedo tossed a season-high four shutout innings en route to his third save of the season.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 56-62 overall, and 26-26 in the second half. Daytona fell to 56-59 overall and 24-26 in the second half. The two return to LECOM Park tomorrow for game four of the series with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







Florida State League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.