Palm Beach Comes up Short in 10-9 Loss to St. Lucie in 11 Innings Friday Night

Published on August 22, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - In a dramatic Friday night game in Jupiter, The Palm Beach Cardinals (24-27; 56-60) came up just short in a 10-9 loss in 11 innings to the St. Lucie Mets (36-16; 70-47) at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The teams combined for just three runs through eight innings and broke out the bats for 16 combined runs in the final three innings.

Friday night's game began as a pitching duel between Palm Beach starting pitcher Ty Van Dyke and St. Lucie starter Jose Chirinos. Van Dyke finished his third career start with three perfect innings and tallied two strikeouts. Chirinos issued two walks and a single but did not allow a run in the first three frames.

In the top of the fourth inning, Bobby Olsen (L, 0-1) came out of the Palm Beach bullpen. Trey Snyder led off the frame with a single to be the first baserunner for the Mets. Later in the inning with two outs, John Bay smacked an RBI double to left field to score Snyder to give the Mets the early 1-0 lead.

However, Palm Beach immediately responded in the bottom of the frame. Jalin Flores led off with an infield single and stole second base for his first professional stolen base. With one out, Cameron Nickens picked up his first professional RBI with a single to centerfield to score Flores and tie the game at 1-1.

The Mets regained the lead in the top of the fifth inning as Chase Meggers came in to score on Kevin Villavicencio's RBI fielder's choice to make it 2-1 in favor of St. Lucie.

St. Lucie's 2-1 lead held through eight innings as the bullpens took over. Olsen finished his night with a perfect sixth inning before Zack Showalter faced the minimum through two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth. For the Mets, Christian Rodriguez kept the Cardinals off the board in the fifth and sixth innings while Ernesto Mercedes retired all six batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings.

Jovi Galvez made his Single-A and Palm Beach debut in the top of the ninth inning, hoping to keep the Cardinals within one run. His fastball topped out at 102 MPH, but the Mets sent nine men to the plate and scored four runs on five hits to take a 6-1 lead.

Palm Beach battled right back in the bottom of the ninth inning. After the leadoff man was retired, three straight walks loaded the bases. Yordalin Peña was hit by a pitch by St. Lucie relief pitcher Estarlin Escalante (W, 3-0) score Nickens. With the bases still loaded, Matthew Miura cleared them with a three-run double down the right field line. The ball got by St. Lucie right fielder Simon Juan, which allowed Miura to advance to third base on the fielding error. Jack Gurevitch followed him with an RBI single to center field, his first professional RBI, to tie the game at 6-6 and the teams went into extra innings for the second time this week.

In the top of the 10th inning, the Mets got the placed-runner home. Daiverson Gutierrez drove in Trey Snyder with an RBI double against Palm Beach relief pitcher Sam Brodersen (L, 2-5) to give St. Lucie a 7-6 lead.

The Cardinals responded in the bottom of the 10th inning. Escalante got two quick outs, but Weingartner came through with an RBI single to score Michael Dattalo, the placed-runner, to tie the game at 7-7. Weingartner stole second base, but he was stranded there to force an 11th inning.

St. Lucie had a big top of the 11th inning at the plate to break the game open again. Henriquez led off the inning with a single to move Jeremy Rodriguez, the placed runner, to third base. Both runners scored on a two-RBI double by Meggers. After Meggers stole third base, he scored on an error by Dattalo to give the Mets a 10-7 lead.

The Cardinals tried to go stride-for-stride in the bottom of the 11th inning. Gurevitch blasted a two-run home run to right field, his first professional home run, to bring Palm Beach within one run. However, Escalante was able to lock down the win for St. Lucie in his longest outing of the season as the Cardinals fell 10-9 in 11 innings. With the loss, the Cardinals remain two-and-a-half games behind the Daytona Tortugas for a playoff spot with 14 games remaining.

