Casey Goes Deep, Guerra Strikes out Six in Defeat

Published on August 22, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







LAKELAND, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays were bested 3-1 by the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Friday night at Publix Field in game five of their seven-game set.

RHP Daniel Guerra (4.2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 6 K) hurled 4.2 frames of one-run ball with two hits and six strikeouts. He did not allow a hit through his first nine batters faced. The only run Guerra yielded scored following his departure. Over his last nine outings since June 18, Guerra has thrown to a 2.86 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 34.2 innings.

LHP Grif Hughes (2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 3 K) fanned three over two no-hit frames in relief. Over his last two outings, Hughes has fired 4.2 shutout innings.

LF Jake Casey (1-for-2, HR, RBI, R, 2 BB) tied the ballgame in the 6th with a solo blast, his third long ball as a pro, all of which have come over his last four games. Casey's solo blast left the bat at 100.2 MPH and traveled 353 feet. He was the only Blue Jay to reach base multiple times in the contest. He's 5-for-12 (.417) over four games in Lakeland this week with four RBI.







Florida State League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.