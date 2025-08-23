Lakeland Prevails in Pitchers' Duel against Dunedin
LAKELAND, FL - The Flying Tigers outdueled the Dunedin Blue Jays with a 3-1 victory in a pitchers' duel on Friday in Lakeland.
Nick Dumesnil's RBI double in the 5th broke a scoreless tie and Cristian Santana regained the lead for Lakeland by bringing in two with a single in the 6th after the Blue Jays managed a run in the top of the inning and the Flying Tigers staff did the rest.
Dylan Smith made his first rehab appearance and worked around a two-out walk for a scoreless frame. His start was followed by the best outing of Kelvis Salcedo's Lakeland career as the young righty gave up just one run on two hits in 4.2 IP.
Andrew Pogue, Pedro Garcia and Logan Berrier combined for 3.1 innings of hitless baseball to slam the door and make it back-to-back wins for Lakeland.
Tomorrow night is Country Night at Publix Field and Joker Marchant Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
