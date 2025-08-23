Vierling Belts First Career Homer in Loss

CLEARWATER, FL - Will Vierling recorded his first career multi-hit game, and the Clearwater Beach Dogs (65-51, 29-21) collected 12 hits in a 13-4 loss to the Jupiter Hammerheads (53-65, 23-29) on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater will return as the Threshers on Saturday night to try and retake the lead in the series against the Hammerheads.

After the first three innings ended without a run, Vierling started the scoring with a solo home run off Hammerheads starter Julio Mendez to make it 1-0 Beach Dogs. Jupiter took the lead in the top of the fifth, scoring four runs before an out was recorded in the frame. They finished the fifth inning with a three-run advantage. The Hammerheads added six more runs in the top of the sixth inning to triple their lead to 10-1.

Nolan Beltran led off the bottom of the seventh with a base hit and moved to third after one out walks to Dante Nori and Jonathan Hogart which loaded the bases. The third pitch of Raider Tello's at-bat hit him on the shoulder, allowing Beltran to come home and score the Threshers' second run. Nathan Humphreys hit next, drilling a two-run double to the left field wall, plating Nori and Hogart and bringing the deficit down to six runs.

Jupiter took two runs back on a pair of two-out doubles to increase their lead back up to eight runs. They added one more run in the top of the ninth to extend their lead to nine runs. Clearwater put two runners in scoring position in the final frame but stranded them both in a 13-4 loss to the Hammerheads.

Angel Liranzo (0-1) surrendered four runs on eight hits with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings to take the loss. Josbel García went 1.2 innings, allowing six runs on one walk and six hits with one strikeout. Zack Tukis allowed two runs on two hits with two walks and one strikeout in 2.0 innings of work. Maxwel Hernandez finished the game with one unearned run allowed in 1.0 inning, letting up two hits and one walk with one strikeout.

Vierling's first career home run gave the Threshers a lead in the fourth...He recorded his first multi-hit game as a pro...Humphreys has multiple RBIs in back-to-back games...Ferrara has recorded a hit in all but two of his first eight professional appearances...Beltran recorded his fifth career three-hit game, his first with Clearwater...







