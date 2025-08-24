Marauders Bats Cooled off in 4-0 Loss to Tortugas

Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders were shutout for the tenth time this season in their 4-0 loss to the Daytona Tortugas on Saturday night at LECOM Park.

Daytona struck early and often in the first, beginning when Bernard Moon lashed an RBI double to left center to make it 1-0.

Two hitters later, Arnaldo Lantigua lined an RBI triple to right to double the lead to 2-0. He later scored on a wild pitch to push the Daytona lead to 3-0.

The Tortugas rallied again in the top of the third when Lantigua grounded a double to left. The next hitter was Mason Neville who roped an RBI single to right, capping scoring at 4-0.

The Marauders bullpen was stellar as Derek Diamond, Cameron Keshock and Greiber Mendez combined for five scoreless and hitless innings. In the process, they allowed just two base runners on two walks.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 56-63 overall, and 26-27 in the second half. Daytona moved to 57-59 overall and 25-26 in the second half. The two return to LECOM Park tomorrow for game six of the series with first pitch slated for 12:00 p.m. Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







