Mussels, Tarpons Postponed, Doubleheader Scheduled for Sunday

Published on August 23, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







Fort Myers, Fla. - Due to unplayable field conditions and persistent weather, game five of the series between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and Tampa Tarpons has been postponed and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday. Both contests will be seven innings.

Game one of the doubleheader is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. at Hammond Stadium, with game two following shortly after. Christian Becerra (2-2, 2.82) will toe the rubber for Fort Myers, opposite Luis Serna (0-2, 11.57) for Tampa. Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from August 23, 2025

Mussels, Tarpons Postponed, Doubleheader Scheduled for Sunday - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.