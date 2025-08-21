Márquez Fans Seven in Threshers Victory

Published on August 20, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - A pitcher's duel with a combined seven hits between the two teams ended with a victory for the Clearwater Threshers (64-50, 28-20), as they took down the Jupiter Hammerheads (52-64, 22-28) 2-1 on Wednesday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to start a win streak when they return home for a Thursday battle with the Hammerheads.

Robert Phelps was hit by the first pitch thrown in the bottom of the third inning after the first two innings ended without a run scored. Phelps stole second base and moved to third on an errant throw by Jupiter's catcher, Carlos Sanchez. He scored on a wild pitch from Michael Perez before the first out of the frame. Dante Nori then drew a walk and stole second base. Jupiter's second baseman couldn't make the catch on the throw down to second, allowing Nori to advance to third base safely. After the first out of the frame, Nathan Humphreys hit a fly ball to center field, and Nori came home to score on the sacrifice fly, making it 2-0 Threshers after the first three frames.

Jupiter picked up their first run on a bases loaded walk in the top of the sixth inning to cut the Threshers' lead in half. The Hammerheads failed to put a runner in scoring position after their only run in the sixth, and the Threshers closed out the win with a 2-1 victory.

Ramón Márquez (2-0) struck out seven batters in 5.0 shutout frames with one hit allowed to earn the win. Marty Gair walked two batters and allowed one hit and one run before exiting the sixth inning early. Adilson Peralta allowed two hits and a walk in 3.0 innings without allowing an earned run, striking out three batters. Danyony Pulido earned the save in a 1-2-3 ninth inning with one strikeout.

Phelps has reached in his first eleven games as a pro...This is the second year in a row a Phillies draft pick started with an on-base streak of 11 or more (Mathison)...Márquez is 2-0 with 15 strikeouts and has not allowed a walk in his first two home starts...Pulido has two wins and four saves in six August outings...Ferrara has reached base safely in each of his first six games as a pro...The Threshers will return home on Thursday, August 21, to continue a six-game home series against the Jupiter Hammerheads...First pitch on Thursday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







Florida State League Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.