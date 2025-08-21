Lakeland Swept by Dunedin in Wednesday Doubleheader

LAKELAND, FL - The Flying Tigers were swept in a doubleheader against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Wednesday at Publix Field and Joker Merchant Stadium.

Lakeland started the first game with a bang offensively by bringing in four runs in the first frame highlighted by the two-RBI double from Jude Warwick.

Cash Kuiper made his first professional start and worked a clean first and remained in the game into the second inning before a stretch of walks ended his day. Dunedin pushed two across in the second and four in the third to set the tone for the 7-5 victory for the Blue Jays.

It was a similar story in the nightcap as the Blue Jays' bats padded the lead at every opportunity after taking a 4-1 advantage on a three-run homer in the fourth en route to their third straight win of the series.

Nick Dumesnil reached twice at the top of the order and scored the only run for the Flying Tigers, Samuel Gil smacked a pair of hits in Game 2 and Jatnk Diaz put out his longest start of the year with his five-inning outing.

Despite the sweep, Junior Tilien had his best output of the season with a 4-5 showing and reaching base five times between the two games.

The Flying Tigers look to bounce back in the final four games of the series with the Blue Jays the rest of the week at Publix Field!







