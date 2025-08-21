Jalin Flores' Walk-Off Home Run Delivers Extra-Inning Victory for Palm Beach

JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (24-25; 56-58) walked-off the St. Lucie Mets (34-16; 68-47) by the final score of 11-9 in 10 innings on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It marked the largest comeback win of the season as they trailed by six runs in the fifth inning. The Cardinals scored four runs in the ninth inning to force extras and Jalin Flores delivered a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the tenth inning for his first professional home run.

After a scoreless first inning, the Mets opened the scoring in the top of the second. Palm Beach starting pitcher Andrew Dutkanych IV retired the first two hitters in the inning, but Yonatan Henriquez and John Bay hit back-to-back solo home runs to left field to give St. Lucie a 2-0 lead.

Palm Beach responded with a solo shot of their own in the bottom of the third inning. With two outs in the inning, Matthew Miura hit a solo home run to left field, his first professional home run, off St. Lucie starting pitcher Omar Victorino to put the Cardinals within a run after three innings, 2-1.

Dutkanych worked around one rough spot to finish his night after three innings of work as he allowed two runs on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts which ended in a no-decision.

The Cardinals turned to Yadiel Batista out of the bullpen in the top of the fourth inning to hold the Mets off the board but St. Lucie racked up three runs in the frame. The first three hitters reached base in the inning to load the bases. Bay hit a two-RBI single and AJ Salgado lifted a sacrifice fly to extend St. Lucie's lead to 5-1. St. Lucie tacked on two more runs in the top of the fifth inning. With two outs, Daiverson Gutierrez connected for a two-run single to give the Mets their largest lead of the game, 7-1.

The Cardinals started to inch back into the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. Miura and Christian Martin led off the frame with back-to-back walks. With two outs in the inning, Flores brought Miura home on an RBI single to cut the Palm Beach deficit to 7-2 after five innings. After a shutdown top of the sixth inning from Batista, the Cardinals got two more runs back in the bottom of the inning. Palm Beach loaded the bases with one out on a single and two walks. Martin hit a slow ground ball to first base, but St. Lucie first baseman AJ Salgado threw the ball into left field which resulted in two runs to trim Palm Beach's deficit to 7-4 after six innings.

Batista held the Mets in check again in the top of the seventh inning, and the Cardinals went right back to work on offense in the bottom of the inning. Jose Suarez reached on a single and Ryan Weingartner drew a walk with one out. Sammy Hernandez connected on an RBI single to bring Palm Beach within two runs, 7-5, after seven innings.

The Mets got some of their cushion back in the top of the eighth inning. With two men on, Bay hit a two-RBI single, his fourth hit and fifth RBI of the game, to stretch St. Lucie's lead to 9-5.

Trailing by four runs, Palm Beach continued to battle in the bottom of the ninth inning. The inning started with back-to-back walks issued to Flores and Suarez by St. Lucie relief pitcher Christian Rodriguez. Hernandez drove them both in with a two-RBI double to the wall in left field. Later in the inning, with two runners on and two outs, Martin connected for a game-tying, two-RBI double to make it a 9-9 game and forced extra innings.

In the top of the 10th inning, Palm Beach relief pitcher Sam Brodersen (W, 2-4) tossed a scoreless inning and left the placed-runner at third base to keep the game tied.

Palm Beach wasted no time in the bottom of the 10th inning. Jack Gurevitch moved Rainiel Rodriguez, the placed-runner, over to third base with a groundout to lead off the inning. Then Flores promptly launched a walk-off two-run home run to right field, his first professional home run, off Mets relief pitcher Yuhi Sako (L, 0-1) to give the Cardinals the 11-9 win in 10 innings. The six-run comeback victory is the largest of the year for the Cardinals beating the previous high at three runs set multiple times. It was also Palm Beach's first walk-off win since Martin's walk-off double against Dunedin on July 9th which also came in 10 innings.

