Neville Chases Cycle, Duno Drives Homers in 8-4 Win

Published on August 20, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, Fla - Alfredo Duno homered, Mason Neville came painstakingly close to hitting for the cycle, and Beau Blanchard's gem led 8.1 scoreless innings from the Daytona Tortugas bullpen in an 8-4 victory over the Bradenton Marauders on Wednesday night at LECOM Park.

Daytona (27-23, 56-60) bounced back after losing their eight-game winning streak the night before, holding Bradenton (24-26, 54-62) to no runs and scattering seven hits (six singles) over the final eight frames.

In the top of the first, Kyle Henley led off the game with a double, then stole third with no outs. However, two strikeouts and a pop-up left Henley stranded at third to end the inning.

Bradenton then turned around and took the lead with the longball After a one-out walk, Tony Blanco lifted an opposite-field home run to right to score the first two runs of the game. Brent Iredale followed the roundtripper with a double to left, then scored when Richard Ramirez deposited a two-run homer into the right-field bullpen, giving the Marauders a 4-0 lead in the first.

Daytona again squandered an opportunity in the second, but they erupted in the third. Henley walked and stole second to start the inning, then with two outs, Tyson Lewis tripled home Henley for the first Tortugas run. After a walk, Neville then stepped in and blasted a fly ball that cleared the fence in left-center for a three-run home run, his first as a professional. The opposite-field blast tied the game at four apiece.

One inning later, another two-out rally put the Tortugas on top. After the first two were retired, Henley doubled off the right field wall, then Kien Vu lined a single off the glove of Iredale at third to score Henley and put Daytona in front. Duno followed by blasting a 1-2 delivery 107.7 mph over the left-field fence for a no-doubt two-run homer, his 12th of the year. The Tortugas now led 7-4.

After the two first-inning homers, Beau Blanchard entered in the opening frame and immediately shut down the Bradenton offense. He allowed a single in the third and a leadoff double plus another hit in the fourth, but no runs in either frame. He then threw 1-2-3 fifth and sixth frames to end his night.

Blanchard (2-3) went 5.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, allowing four hits and one walk while tying a career high with six strikeouts, as he left in line for the victory, handing off a three-run lead to Trent Hodgdon.

Hodgdon had a shaky seventh, as he issued a leadoff walk that was erased by a double play, only to then allow back-to-back two-out singles. However, a 115.2-mph rocket off the bat of Blanco was speared by Alfredo Alcantara at third to end the inning.

In the mean time, Neville made a run for the cycle. After his home run in the third, he had doubled in the fifth and singled in the seventh. In the ninth, he came up with a runner at first and one out, then lined a ball into the right-field corner. However, the ball rolled into an out-of-play area, so he had to settle for his second double. One batter later, Alcantara's groundout drove in Daytona's final run of the game.

Hodgdon plunked the leadoff man in the eighth, but retired the next three hitters. In the ninth, a single and error put two on with no outs, but the right-hander ended the game in style, sandwiching a pair of strikeouts around a groundout, fanning Blanco to end the game, securing a 3.0-inning save for Hodgdon, his fifth of the season, and with it an 8-4 victory.

Daytona will play game three of a six-game series in Bradenton against the Bradenton Marauders on Thursday evening. First pitch from LECOM Park will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at 6:20 p.m.

