Munoz's Blast, Chirinos' Bat Fuel Doubleheader Sweep in Lakeland

Published on August 20, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, FL - Late-game fireworks lifted the Dunedin Blue Jays to a doubleheader sweep over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Wednesday, taking game one 7-5, and the nightcap 7-1 at Publix Field.

The Blue Jays have won their first three games of the series in Lakeland and have won six of their last seven since last Thursday.

In game one, Dunedin stormed back from down 4-0 to plate seven unanswered runs and claim a comeback win.

RHP Gilberto Batista (3.2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 3 K) did not allow an earned run in 3.2 innings of relief in game one.

RHP Dayne Pengelly (2.1 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 5 K) fanned five over 2.1 frames of one-run ball in his second professional start in game two. He topped out at 97.8 MPH. The only run allotted to Pengelly scored following his departure. He's fired 4.1 frames of one-run ball with seven strikeouts to open his pro career.

3B Kendry Chirinos (3-for-6, 2 RBI, 4 R, 2B, 2 BB) went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in game one, then logged a two-hit performance in the nightcap with another RBI single. His 3rd inning RBI single in game one left the bat at 105 MPH. Chirinos has reached base in 32 of his last 35 games, sporting a .400 OBP over that span. Over his last 20 games, Chirinos is batting .333 with 12 RBI and a .936 OPS. Game two marked Chirinos' team-leading 21st multi-hit game of the season.

LF Yeuni Munoz (1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB) socked a go-ahead three-run blast in the 4th inning of game two, his sixth long ball in 20 games for Dunedin this season. His three-run homer left the bat at 106.1 MPH and traveled 387 ft. Munoz has hit safely in his last three games and reached base in his last four upon returning from the injured list.

CF Austin Smith (3-for-7, RBI, 2B, R) doubled and scored in game one, then went 2-for-3 with an RBI single in the nightcap. Smith has reached base in 14 of his 15 professional games. He's hit safely in six of his last seven.

C Will Cresswell (1-for-4, 3 RBI, 2B) logged three RBI in game one, including a two-run go-ahead double in the 3rd inning for his first professional hit.







