Mets Fall 11-9 to Cardinals in Extra Innings

Published on August 20, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

(St. Lucie Mets)

JUPITER, Fla. - The Palm Beach Cardinals roared back to stun the St. Lucie Mets 11-9 in 10 innings on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Mets took a 9-5 lead to the bottom of the ninth but could not hold it. The Cardinals scored four runs off reliever Christian Rodriguez to tie the game. Rodriguez walked three batters in the inning, including the first two. A passed ball on catcher Daiverson Gutierrez brought in the first run. Sammy Hernandez hit a RBI double to make it 9-7. Then with two outs, Christian Martin hit a two-run double to tie the game 9-9.

The Mets did not score their free runner in the top of the 10th. With Antonio Jimenez on third base with one out, Trey Snyder was caught stealing second. Sam Broderson then struck out Yonatan Henriquez to end the inning.

In the bottom of the 10th Jalin Flores hit a two-run homer off Yuhi Sako to end the game.

The loss overshadowed a great day at the plate by Mets outfielder John Bay, who went 4 for 4 with a homer and five RBI.

The Mets held a comfortable 7-1 lead in the fifth inning after a two-run single by Gutierrez. With the Cardinals charging back by scoring four unanswered runs to cut the Mets lead to 7-5, Bay appeared to give the Mets the cushion they needed with a two-run single in the eighth to open up a 9-5 lead.

Instead the Cardinals rallied and handed the Mets their first road Wednesday loss.

Mets starter Omar Victorino was solid. He allowed just two hits and one run over 4.0 innings.

The Mets (68-47, 34-16) and Cardinals (56-58, 24-25) play the third game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.

