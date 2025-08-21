Blanco Jr. Homers Again, Marauders Fall 8-4

Bradenton, Fla. - Despite a four-run first, the Bradenton Marauders were defeated 8-4 by the Daytona Tortugas on Wednesday night at LECOM Park.

After Edward Florentino walked and stole second with two outs in the bottom of the first, Tony Blano Jr. powered a two-run homer to right center that gave the Marauders a 2-0 lead. The longball marked his sixth of the season with Bradenton, and second in as many nights.

Later in the frame, Brent Iredale doubled to left and Richard Ramirez followed by belting a two-run blast to right, doubling the Marauders lead to 4-0.

In the top of the third, Daytona rallied back with Tyson Lewis lined an RBI triple to right, cutting the advantage to 4-1. After Bernard Moon walked to place runners at the corners, Mason Neville launched a three-run homer to center that evened the score at 4-4.

In the top of the fourth, the Tortugas jumped Infront on an RBI single from Kien Vu and two-run homer off the bat of Alfredo Duno to make it 7-4.

Daytona tacked on one more run in the top of the ninth to cap scoring at 8-4.

With the loss Bradenton fell to 54-62 overall, and 24-26 in the second half. Daytona moved to 56-60 overall and 27-23 in the second half. The two return to LECOM Park tomorrow for game three of the series on Thursday with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







