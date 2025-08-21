Mussels Swept by Tarpons in Doubleheader

Fort Myers, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels lost 15-4 in game one and 4-0 in game two of a doubleheader against the Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday at Hammond Stadium.

The Mussels (45-68, 18-31) are now 0-6 in doubleheaders this season. The Tarpons (55-59, 19-30), who lead the Florida State League in steals with 257, were successful in 14 of 16 steal attempts across the doubleheader. The shutout in game two was the fourth of the season for Tarpons pitching and was the seventh time Fort Myers was blanked in a game.

With the pair of losses, the Mussels losing streak moved to 14 games. That total is the longest in the FSL this season and is the second longest in MiLB. It is also the longest in franchise history since the MLB Research Tool began tracking such data in 2004.

In game one, Tampa ambushed Fort Myers starter Joel Garcia (0-2) in the top of the first inning. The Tarpons sent nine men to the plate and scored six runs, highlighted by a Eric Genther three-run shot to take a 6-0 lead.

Tampa added on against Garcia an inning later, scoring four more runs before chasing him from the game with the score at 10-0.

Dylan Questad relieved Garcia with the bases loaded and one out in the top of the second. Questad retired the next two hitters to escape the frame without any further damage.

Dameury Pena and Ryan Sprock drew back-to-back walks to begin the home half of the second, before Yasser Mercedes reached on an infield single to load the bases.

Daniel Pena drove in the first Mussel run of the game, as he drew a walk to make it 10-1. One batter later, Bryan Acuna singled to center to plate two more runs and cut the deficit to 10-3.

The Tarpons responded with a run in the top of the third off Quested to add to their lead 11-3. Questad went 2.2 innings and allowed one run on one hit.

Zander Sechrist entered in the fifth, and recorded the first clean inning of the contest for Fort Myers.

Tampa scored a pair of runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh, which pushed the margin to 15-4. Infielder Peyton Carr threw the final inning of game one, and picked up his first career strikeout.

In game two, Mussels' starter Michael Ross (4-5) worked into trouble in each of the first two innings, but held the Tarpons to a single run. Ross issued a season high six walks in the start before giving way to Will Armbruester in the third.

Armbruster worked a pair of scoreless innings before Sam Rochard took over in the fifth. Rochard worked a scoreless fifth to begin his outing.

Still trailing 1-0 in the sixth, an error by Carr put a runner aboard with one out. The next batter, Richie Bonomolo Jr. tapped an infield single back toward Rochard, who then threw the ball down the right field line, allowing Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek to score and extend the Tarpon lead 2-0. Hans Montero then connected on a triple to center, making it 3-0.

In the seventh, Jackson Lovich singled to left-center, plating Enmanuel Tejeda and making it 4-0. Only one of the three runs allowed by Rochard was earned.

The series between the Mussels and the Tarpons continues Thursday at Hammond Stadium. Jonathan Stevens (0-0, 7.94) will start on the hill for Fort Myers, opposite Jose Rodriguez (2-1, 2.87) for Tampa. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., with coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







