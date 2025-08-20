Threshers Fall in Extras in Back-And-Forth Contest

CLEARWATER, FL - Despite leading for most of the game, the Clearwater Threshers (63-50, 27-20) fell 11-7 in extra innings against the Jupiter Hammerheads (52-63, 22-27) on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers are in store for a bounce back game when they return home for a Wednesday night rematch.

Jupiter started the scoring on an RBI groundout in the top of the first inning to take an early 1-0 advantage. With two outs in the home half of the first inning, Raider Tello reached on an error by Jupiter's shortstop Carter Johnson. He moved to second on a walk to Nathan Humphreys and scored from second when a second error by Johnson allowed Jonathan Hogart to reach first, tying the game at one.

Robert Phelps makes a play at short for the Threshers at BayCare Ballpark.Nathan Ray

After a one-out walk to Tello, Hogart ripped a two-two pitch off Aiden May to left field for a two-run home run, giving the Threshers their first lead of the day. Carter Mathison and Robert Phelps each drew one-out walks in the bottom of the fourth inning off Hammerheads reliever Samuel Carpio. After Dante Nori walked to load the bases, Tyler Pettorini drew a walk to plate Mathison and give the Threshers a three-run lead. Shortly after that, a wild pitch from Carpio allowed Phelps to come home and make it 5-1 Threshers.

Jupiter stormed back to tie the game with four runs on five hits in the top of the fifth inning to square the score at five. With one out in the bottom of the sixth inning, Kaiden Wilson walked four straight batters, with Nori walking and stealing second base before scoring on a bases loaded walk to Nathan Humphreys. The second RBI walk of the game gave the Threshers back a one-run lead. Jupiter quickly tied the game at six in the top of the seventh on a sacrifice fly.

Neither team was able to score after the seventh, and the game went into extra innings. Jupiter jumped out of the gate with five runs in the top of the tenth. After back-to-back walks began the bottom of the tenth inning, Tello reached on a fielder's choice that allowed Phelps, the extra runner who began the inning on second, to score from third and give the Threshers their only run of extra innings. In ten innings, the Threshers dropped their series opener 11-7 to the Jupiter Hammerheads.

Luis Avila fires in a pitch for the Threshers against the Hammerheads at BayCare BallparkNathan Ray

Juan Amarante surrendered four runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 4.1 innings of a no-decision. A.J. Wilson tossed 2.0 innings with two runs allowed on four hits, one walk and one strikeout. Luis Avila struck out two batters in 2.2 scoreless and hitless frames. Orlando Gonzalez (3-3) allowed five runs on four hits with two walks and one strikeout in 0.2 innings to take the loss. Danny Wilkinson walked one and struck out one to get the final out of the tenth inning.

Hogart's first two home runs as a pro gave the Threshers their first lead of the game...He picked up the first triple of his pro career in the fifth...Clearwater walked more times on Tuesday than in any other game this season...Six members of the Threshers starting lineup walked multiple times on Tuesday night...Ferrara's first career double extended his hit streak to five straight games...The Threshers will return home on Wednesday, August 20, to continue a six-game home series against the Jupiter Hammerheads...First pitch on Wednesday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







