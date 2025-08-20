Mets Beat Cardinals 8-5 to Snap 3-Game Losing Skid

Published on August 19, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie offense erupted for seven runs in the fifth inning as the Mets beat the Palm Beach Cardinals 8-5 in the series opener between the teams at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Tuesday night. The Mets snapped their first three-game losing streak of the second half and won for the 17th time in their last 18 road games.

In the fateful top of the fifth, the Mets broke a 1-1 tie when Antonio Jimenez belted a three-run double off Palm Beach starter Leonel Sequera to put the Met up 4-1. The Mets reloaded the bases later in the inning and John Bay hit a RBI single to make it 5-1. Two batters later Chase Meggers hit the Mets' second three-run double of the inning to open an 8-1 advantage.

The Mets pounded out 13 hits which were four more than their entire hit total combined in their three-game losing streak. Eight of the nine batters in the lineup recorded a hit. Jimenez led the charge by going 3 for 5 with the double and three RBI.

Trey Snyder went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles, two walks, RBI and a run. John Bay went 2 for 4 with a walk, RBI and a run. Leadoff hitter Jeremy Rodriguez was 2 for 5.

The Mets pieced it together on the mound with six pitchers. Oliver Ortega pitched a scoreless first inning as he started a MiLB rehab assignment.

Channing Austin and Bryce Jenkins pitched the second and third innings scoreless, respectively.

Joel Lara held the Cardinals to one run over the fifth and sixth innings. He got the win.

Colton Cosper allowed four runs (three earned) over 2.2 innings.

Ernesto Mercedes pitched the final 1.1 innings without allowing a run. All four of his outs were strikeouts. He was credited with his second save.

Sequera suffered the loss for the Cardinals. He gave up seven runs on eight hits over 4.0 innings.

The Mets (68-46, 34-15) now lead the FSL East second half by eight games with 17 games remaining in the season. The Mets and Cardinals (55-58, 23-25) play the second game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.







