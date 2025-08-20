Mussels, Tarpons Postponed

Published on August 19, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







Fort Myers, Fla. - Due to unplayable field conditions and persistent weather, the first game of the series between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and Tampa Tarpons has been postponed and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday at Hammond Stadium.

Gates will open at 4 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 4:35 p.m.. Game two will follow and both contests will be seven innings.







Florida State League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.