Marauders Cool off Tortugas, Slug Their Way to 9-4 Win

Published on August 19, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders tallied 12 hits, including eight for extra bases, in their 9-4 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday night at LECOM Park.

The victory snapped Daytona's eight-game win streak and gave the Marauders their second in a row.

After the Tortugas jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, Bradenton answered back loudly in the bottom of the frame. Leading off the inning, Dylan Palmer dropped down a bunt single and advanced to second on an errant throw to first. Edward Florentino then reached on another error to place runners at the corners.

With no outs, pitcher Adrian Herrera fired an errant pick off throw to first that allowed Palmer to score and even the game at 1-1.

Two hitters later, Tony Blanco Jr. blasted a two-run homer to right center that pushed the Marauders ahead 3-1.

Following a walk to Brent Iredale, Jhonny Severino blistered an RBI double to left that extended the lead to 4-1. Two hitters later, Ian Farrow roped a run-scoring double off the wall in left to make it 5-1.

While Daytona tacked on two more in the top of the fourth and one in the top of the sixth to cut the lead to 5-4, Bradenton rallied again in the bottom of the sixth.

Palmer led off with a single to right ahead of Florentino who sliced an RBI double to left to push the lead back to two runs.

Yordany De Los Santos batted next and lifted a double to center that scored Florentino and brought Bradenton's advantage to 7-4.

Right hander Matt Ager was stout in relief, tossing 4.2 innings of one-run ball while fanning four hitters.

Bradenton added on one more in the sixth on an error and another in the eighth on a De Los Santos double to cap scoring at 9-4. Throughout the night, the Marauders took advantage of five Tortugas errors.

With the win, Bradenton, moved to 54-61 overall, and 24-25 in the second half. Daytona fell to 55-60 overall and 26-23 in the second half. The two return home to LECOM Park tomorrow for game two of the series. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. with coverage at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







