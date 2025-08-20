Lakeland Comes up Short Despite Pinto's Strong Debut

Published on August 19, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, FL







LAKELAND, FL - The Flying Tigers dropped their second straight contest with a 6-2 loss to open the homestand against Dunedin on Tuesday night.

Jesus Pinto made his Lakeland debut and set the tone early with a pair of RBIs in his first two plate appearances. The 18-year old Venezuelan picked up a pair of hits and joined Nick Dumesnil as Flying Tigers with multi-hit games on the night.

Carlos Marcano made his second start with Lakeland and settled in well after a rocky first inning. The rehabbing West Michigan Whitecap managed three innings of one-run ball and left the game with the lead. 16th-round pick Joe Ruzicka made his home debut and worked a scoreless ninth inning in front of the TigerTown crowd.

The Flying Tigers and Blue Jays still have six games left to play this week with tomorrow's doubleheader at the forefront of the action. Game 1 is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. with the second game of the night starting approximately 35 minutes following the end of the first game!







