Casey Belts Pair of Homers, Dunedin Claims Opener

Published on August 19, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, FL - Jake Casey's two-homer game propelled the Dunedin Blue Jays over the Lakeland Flying Tigers 6-2 on Tuesday night at Publix Field in their series opener.

LHP Mason Olson (5 IP, 2 R, 8 H, 1 BB, 3 K) limited Lakeland to two runs over five frames in his second Class-A start.

RHP Eminen Flores (3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K) fired three shutout innings in relief with a pair of punchouts.

CF Jake Casey (3-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R) deposited a game-tying solo blast in the 3rd inning for his first pro homer, then left the yard again in the 5th, a go-ahead two-run blast. His solo blast in the 3rd left the bat at 109.6 MPH and traveled 416 feet, the furthest and hardest hit home run by a Blue Jay that has been tracked this season. He hit three balls in play at 100+ MPH (100.1, 103.6, 109.6). Tuesday marked Casey's fourth multi-hit game and second three-hit game of his pro career. Casey's two-homer performance marked the fourth multi-homer game by a Blue Jay this season, joining Bryce Arnold (4/19 vs. LAK), Yhoangel Aponte (7/19 vs. TAM), and Tucker Toman (7/20 vs. TAM).

DH Maddox Latta (3-for-5, RBI, R, 2 2B) smacked three hits, including a pair of doubles, and scored a run. He's reached base in 11 straight and has been on-base in 12 of his 13 pro games, with a hit in 10 of his 13 games as a pro. Latta tallied the fourth multi-hit game and second three-hit game of his pro career.







