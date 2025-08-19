Leonel Sequera Awarded Pitcher of the Week August 11-17

Published on August 19, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - On Monday, August 18, Minor League Baseball announced that Leonel Sequera was selected for the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week award for the week of August 11-17. This is Sequera's first FSL award. He received two Pitcher of the Week awards when he was with the FCL Cardinals, winning his first on 6/30/2024 and his second on 7/14/2024.

During the Bradenton series, the recently turned 20-year-old pitched a season-high 6.0 shutouts, retiring 11 batters and allowing only two base runners on 8/12/2025, assisting in Palm Beach's 5-0 victory over Bradenton.

Sequera has been an important piece to the Cardinals' pitching puzzle this season, making 21 starts with a 3.91 ERA and striking out 81 batters in 94.1 innings.

Sequera was signed by the Cardinals as an international free agent on January 15, 2022 and is currently in his fourth season with the organization.







