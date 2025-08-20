Cardinals Drop the Series Opener to the Mets 8-5 on Tuesday Night

Published on August 19, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (23-25; 55-58) dropped the series opener against the St. Lucie Mets (34-15; 68-46) by the final score of 8-5 on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. A seven-run top of the fifth inning for the Mets created a hill that was too big for the Cardinals to climb.

Cardinals starting pitcher Leonel Sequera (L, 5-9) quickly retired the first two batters he faced but ran into trouble before the first inning ended. Antonio Jimenez reached on a bloop single and Daiverson Gutierrez drew a walk. Then, Trey Snyder dropped an RBI single into the outfield to score Jimenez and give the Mets a 1-0 lead.

After the second and third innings went scoreless, Rainiel Rodriguez led off the bottom of the fourth inning with his ninth home run of the season, a solo home run to left field, to tie the game at 1-1. Later in the frame, the Cardinals loaded the bases with two outs but could not take their first lead.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Mets immediately regained the lead in a big way. Sequera allowed six consecutive baserunners to start the frame which ended his night. Antonio Jimenez delivered a bases-clearing, three-run double to put the Mets back on top with no outs. Later in the frame, Chase Meggers also notched a three-RBI double which broke the game open in favor of St. Lucie as the Mets took an 8-1 lead. In total, 11 batters came to home plate and seven runs scored. For Sequera, he finished with four innings pitched and a career-high seven earned runs allowed in his start.

The Cardinals got a couple of runs back in the bottom of the sixth inning. After Jonathan Mejia and Sammy Hernandez each drew a walk, Yordalin Peña drove in both runners on a two-RBI triple to cut the deficit to 8-3.

After a scoreless seventh inning, the Cardinals got a little bit closer in the bottom of the eighth inning. Hernandez reached on catcher's interference with one out in the inning. Peña followed him with a two-run home run, his sixth of the season and his fourth RBI of the night, to bring Palm Beach within three runs at 8-5 after eight innings.

However, that's as close as the Cardinals would get in the ballgame. Around a Jonathan Mejia two-out single, Mets relief pitcher Ernesto Mercedes (Sv, 2) struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth inning to nail down the 8-5 win for St. Lucie. With the loss, Palm Beach remains two-and-a-half games behind the Daytona Tortugas for a playoff spot with 17 games remaining.

The Cardinals continue their series against the Mets with game two of this six-game series on Wednesday, August 20th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







