Streak Snapped at Eight Despite Duno's Three Hits

Published on August 19, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







BRADENTON, Fla- Alfredo Duno pounded two RBI doubles among a three-hit night, but the Bradenton Marauders slugged their way past the Daytona Tortugas 9-4 on Tuesday night at LECOM Park, snapping Daytona's franchise record-tying eight-game winning streak.

Bradenton (24-25, 53-62) tallied eight extra-base hits in a 12-hit effort, while also taking advantage of five errors and 11 runners left on base from Daytona (26-23, 55-60), who has now lost the opener of 12 of their 13 road series.

In the first two innings, Daytona threatened against a pair of rehabbing MLB arms: Tim Mayza, who allowed two hits in the first, and Justin Lawrence, who issued a walk and hit a better in the second. However, neither allowed a run in their respective innings of work.

In the third, though, the Tortugas took advantage of a leadoff error to score their first run. Duno reached on a miscue, then went to second on an infield hit from Tyson Lewis. After a failed sacrifice bunt and a fielder's choice, Esmith Pineda came through with a two-out RBI single up the middle to give Daytona a 1-0 lead.

However, the Marauders immediately stormed back with a vengeance. Three errors early in the inning tied the game, then Tony Blanco crushed a two-run home run to give the Marauders the lead. Bradenton kept piling on, as RBI doubles from Jhonny Severino and Ian Farrow followed, giving the Marauders a 5-1 lead.

Daytona, though, immediately went to work cutting into the deficit. Alfredo Alcantara led off with a single, moved to second on a wild pitch, then scored on Rahflmil Torres' RBI double to right. Two batters later, Duno crushed a double of his own to deep left-center, trimming the deficit in half with the score now 5-3.

In the meantime, Drew Pestka was excellent through the fourth and fifth, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings and allowing only an infield single, while striking out three in the process

After failing to cash in a leadoff double from Pineda in the fifth, Daytona did take advantage of a leadoff single from Kyle Henley in the sixth. After Henley's second hit, Duno crushed a double into the left-field corner, as Henley came all the way home to make it a 5-4 game.

Bradenton, though, immediately restored their four-run cushion. With one out, a single was followed by consecutive RBI doubles from Edward Florentino and Yordany De Los Santos. With two outs, Daytona's fifth error of the night extended the inning and brought home De Los Santos to stretch the Marauder margin to 8-4.

After that point, Daytona never threatened again offensively, with the only Tortugas' baserunner in the final three innings being Duno's third hit, a two-out single in the eighth. Bradenton, meanwhile, added one more in the eighth on another RBI double from De Los Santos, the final tally in a 9-4 win for Bradenton.

Daytona will play game two of a six-game series in Bradenton against the Bradenton Marauders on Wednesday evening. First pitch from LECOM Park will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at 6:20 p.m.

Tickets for every Tortugas home game are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.







Florida State League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.