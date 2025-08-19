Marauders Homestand Highlights Tuesday, August 19 - Sunday, August 24

BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders return to LECOM Park to begin a six-game home the series from August 19 - August 24 against the Daytona Tortugas, the Single-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park during this week's homestand:

JEWISH HERITAGE NIGHT & THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER AND TICKET SARASOTA (THURSDAY, August 21) - Join us at LECOM Park as we celebrate Jewish Heritage night! Also, each Thursday this season, fans 21 and over can enjoy two-dollar beer, while all fans can jump in on the fun with two-dollar sodas and two-dollar hot dogs. Come beat the heat this summer with Thirsty Thursdays at LECOM Park!

UNDER THE SEA NIGHT (FRIDAY, August 22) - Fastest Fan Night presented by T-Mobile Fiber. Join Marty on his voyage during Under the Sea Night at LECOM Park! Learn about the ocean and all it has to offer while enjoying Marauders baseball! Fans who are 21 and over can also enjoy 5-dollar drink specials.

HISPANIC HERITAGE NIGHT (SATURDAY, August 23) - Presented by La Zeta, La Numero Uno and Czaia Law, come out to LECOM Park as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night. Enjoy as the Bradenton Barbanegras will take the field in special Themed Jerseys!

Fans can purchase tickets online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office.







