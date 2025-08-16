Three Threshers' Lefties Combine for No-Hitter in Shutout Win

Published on August 15, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - For the first time in over two years, the Clearwater Threshers (62-48, 26-18) tossed a nine-inning no-hitter, taking down the Lakeland Flying Tigers (66-43, 28-17) 2-0 on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to clinch the series win when they return to action on Saturday.

Dante Nori singled on the second pitch of the bottom of the first inning off rehabbing right-hander José Urquidy to start the game. After stealing second, Nori advanced to third on a groundout to second and scored on a two-out single by Raider Tello that gave the Threshers the first run of the game.

Raider Tello steps into the box in an August win over Lakeland.Nathan Ray

With one out in the sixth inning, Tello struck again, hitting an opposite-field home run to double the Threshers' advantage. The no-hitter came in jeopardy in the seventh inning, when Lakeland first baseman Cristian Santana hit a deep drive to centerfield. Nathan Humphreys jumped from the centerfield grass onto the warning track to make a diving catch for the final out of the frame, keeping the nono intact.

The defense helped again in the ninth inning, with Tello spinning a double play around the bases, going 5-4-3 for outs number one and two. He fielded a two-out grounder for the final out, caught by Guillermo Rosario at first to secure the no-hitter and 2-0 Threshers victory.

Angel Liranzo fires in a pitch for the Threshers at BayCare BallparkNathan Ray

Angel Liranzo tossed 4.0 scoreless and hitless inning with two walks and two strikeouts in a no-decision. A.J. Wilson (3-1) went 3.0 innings without allowing a hit or a run, walking one and striking out three to earn the win. Erik Ritchie took the save in 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings, striking out two and walking one.

Clearwater earned their first no-hitter at home since 2007...Their last no-hitter came in Bradenton in April 2023...Ritchie earned his first career save...Tello drove in both of the Threshers runs...Wilson has struck out 15 batters in his last four outings...Each of those outings have lasted 2.0 or more innings...The Threshers will return home on Saturday, August 16, to continue a six-game home series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers...First pitch on Saturday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

A.J. Wilson sends in a strike against the Lakeland Flying Tigers in a Threshers win at BayCare Ballpark.







Florida State League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.