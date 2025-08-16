Tarpons Rally Late But Fall in Extras to Blue Jays

Published on August 15, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons battled back from a three-run deficit with a dramatic ninth-inning rally but fell 7-6 in 10 innings to the Dunedin Blue Jays at The Tank on Friday. RF Marshall Toole sparked a valiant comeback in an exciting game.

The Blue Jays struck first in the second, as 3B Kendry Chirinos launched a solo homer for a 1-0 lead. They extended it in the fifth, with CF Austin Smith's RBI double and Chirinos's RBI single, making it 3-0. The Tarpons fired back in the sixth, capitalizing on two Blue Jays errors. LF Eric Genther singled, C/1B Josue Gonzalez walked, and SS Roderick Arias reached on a throwing error to score both, with Arias scoring on a wild pitch to tie it at 3-3.

The Blue Jays surged ahead in the seventh against as SS Manuel Beltre scored on 2B Eric Snow's single, CF Austin Smith crossed on a wild pitch, and C Brock Tibbitts scored on Chirinos's double, taking a 6-3 lead. The Tarpons roared back in the ninth against with C Ediel Rivera reaching on a hit-by-pitch, 2B Enmanuel Tejeda singling, and RF Marshall Toole blasting a three-run homer to right, tying it at 6-6 and sending the game to extra innings. In the tenth, 2B Dariel Ramon scored the go-ahead run for the Blue Jays on Beltre's sacrifice fly, and the Tarpons couldn't answer in their half.

RF Marshall Toole stays hot, going 2-for-5 with a three-run homer. 2B Enmanuel Tejeda went 1-for-5 and scored, and DH Dax Kilby added a single and a stolen base. RHP Mariano Salomon kept the Tarpons in it, tossing 3.2 innings with one run allowed on one hit and four strikeouts.

The Tarpons continue their series against the Dunedin Blue Jays at The Tank tomorrow, Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.







