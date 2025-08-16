Chirinos and King Shine as Dunedin Outlasts Tampa

TAMPA, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays downed the Tampa Tarpons 7-6 in 10 innings on Friday night at The Tank in game five of a seven-game set.

Manuel Beltre's sac fly in the 10th inning served as the go-ahead RBI.

LHP Johnny King (5 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 5 K) hurled five shutout frames with five strikeouts, three hits, and no walks. King picked off two base runners and only faced one batter over the minimum. He faced the minimum through his final 3.2 frames. Over his last six outings, the Blue Jays No. 5 prospect owns a 1.17 ERA in 23 innings with 39 strikeouts. King has fanned 49 batters in 28 Class-A innings. His 15.58 K/9 this season (90 strikeouts in 52 innings) between the FCL and Class-A this season is the best mark in MiLB (minimum 50 innings).

3B Kendry Chirinos (3-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2B, R, BB) smacked his sixth homer of the year as part of a three-RBI night, falling a triple shy of the cycle. Chirinos launched a solo homer in the 2nd to open the scoring, then smacked an RBI single in the 5th, and later an RBI double in the 7th. His solo blast left the bat at 104.4 MPH, and his double at 104.7 MPH. All four balls in play left the bat at 96+ MPH. Friday marked Chirinos' 20th multi-hit game of the season and second three-hit game. Chirinos is batting .333 in his last 15 games with 10 RBI. He's reached base in 27 of his last 29 games.

SS Eric Snow (2-for-4, RBI) gave Dunedin a 4-3 lead in the 7th on an RBI single. He's hit safely in four straight and six of his last seven. Snow is 9-for-15 (.600) with three RBI over four games this week in Tampa.







