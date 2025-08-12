Scannell Homers, Wilkerson Strong in Doubleheader Defeat

August 12, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

TAMPA, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays dropped both ends of their doubleheader with the Tampa Tarpons on Tuesday, falling 3-1 in game one and 6-2 in the nightcap at The Tank.

Game one was the continuation of a suspended July 24 contest, resuming 19 days later with Dunedin and Tampa still scoreless entering the 5th Hayden Gilliland put the Blue Jays on the board with an RBI double, but the Tarpons answered with three unanswered runs, capped by a go-ahead two-run homer in the 9th to snap a 1-1 tie.

Game two saw Tampa jump out to a quick 6-1 lead and hold it the rest of the way.

RHP Holden Wilkerson (7.2 IP, 3 R, 6 H, 2 BB, 8 K) fired three shutout innings on July 24th before the game was suspended, then resumed the suspended game 19 days later by throwing 4.2 frames to complete his outing. Wilkerson had allowed only one run on five hits over his first 7.2 innings before allowing a go-ahead two-run homer in the 9th. Despite being broken up between 19 days, Wilkerson's 115 pitches are the 3rd most thrown in an outing in MiLB this season, and his 7.2 innings mark the 3rd longest outing in the FSL this season. The outing marked Wilkerson's personal best in innings and strikeouts, and he recorded his first quality start of the season.

LHP Mason Olson (3 IP, 3 R, 3 H, 3 BB, 3 K) was handed the loss in game two.

RF Matt Scannell (1-for-2, HR, RBI, R, HBP) smacked a solo homer in the 7th inning of game two for his second professional homer. His solo blast left the bat at 100.2 MPH and traveled 388 ft. Over his last five at-bats, Scannell has hit three balls 100+ MPH (100.2, 101.3, 103.5). Scannell's long ball was Dunedin's first homer since 7/30 vs. LAK, ten games prior.

SS Eric Snow (2-for-3, SB) tallied his first multi-hit game as a pro in game two.







