Hammerheads Snap Mets' Five-Game Winning Streak

August 12, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets pitcher Daviel Hurtado

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads ended the St. Lucie Mets' five-game winning streak with a 6-1 victory in the series opener between the teams on Tuesday night at Clover Park.

Five Hammerheads pitchers limited the hot Mets offense to one run on four hits. Starter Aiden May was charged with one unearned run over 3.2 innings. Samuel Carpio followed May with 3.1 scoreless innings to get the win. Carpio struck out two.

Joey Volini pitched a 1-2-3 eighth with two strikeouts in his pro debut. Jake Faherty walked the bases loaded in the ninth but Juan Reynoso put out the fire with back-to-back strikeouts to end the game. He got the save.

Antonio Jimenez went 2 for 4 in the loss. His RBI single in the third inning tied the game 1-1.

Yonatan Henriquez was responsible for the other Mets' hits. He went 2 for 3 with a double, single and a walk.

Mets starter Daviel Hurtado was excellent. He pitched 4.2 innings, allowing one run on a homer to Andrew Salas in the second inning. Hurtado did not walk a batter and struck out seven.

The Hammerheads broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning when Max Williams hit pinch-hit RBI single off Jose Guevara. Henriquez made a throwing error in center field on the play which allowed a second run to score as Jupiter took a 3-1 lead.

Victor Ortega hit a two-out, two-run homer off Guevara in the eighth inning to boost the Jupiter lead to 5-1. Drew Faurot capped the scoring with a two-out RBI double in the ninth.

Guevara took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits over 3.1 innings. He walked four and struck out four.

The Mets (65-43, 31-12) and Tarpons (48-61, 18-25) play the second game of their series at Clover Park on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

