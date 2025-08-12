Cardinals Swept by Jupiter After 10-2 Loss Sunday Afternoon

JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (16-19; 48-52) got swept by the Jupiter Hammerheads (13-22; 43-58) after dropping the series finale on Sunday afternoon by a 10-2 final score at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It is the second time this season that Palm Beach has been swept this season (May 2-4 at Lakeland in three games).

For the third time in the series, the Hammerheads got the scoring started. In the top of the first inning of Palm Beach starting pitcher Ruben Menes (L, 0-2). With the bases loaded and two outs, Dub Gleed hit a two-RBI single to put Jupiter ahead 2-0. The Cardinals avoided further trouble and left the bases loaded. Jupiter continued to pile on in the second and third innings as the Hammerheads scored four runs in each of those innings and exploded to a 10-0 lead after the top of the third inning.

The Cardinals got their first run in the bottom of the third inning as Luis Pino reached on an error to allow Heriberto Caraballo to score to cut the deficit to 10-1. For the Cardinals, they left the bases loaded in the frame.

Later, in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Cardinals got runners at the corners with two outs. With Luis Pino at the plate, Caraballo came in to score on a wild pitch to make it a 10-2 game.

After the bottom of the sixth inning, both teams kept the offenses quiet. The Cardinals once again loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning. Luis Pino was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in a run. Palm Beach could not get another run and fell 10-3 on Sunday afternoon. For Jupiter, it is their first series sweep since April 23-28, 2024 against the Dunedin Blue Jays in six games.

Despite three walks to begin his outing and an inherited runner allowed to score, Christian Worley pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to provide great length out of the bullpen. Antoni Cuello made his Single-A debut for Palm Beach in the ballgame and pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts recorded.

The Cardinals hit the road on Tuesday, August 5th for seven games in six days against the Dunedin Blue Jays for what will be the final true road series of the 2025 regular season for Palm Beach. After that, the Cardinals will stay at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for four consecutive series to finish the regular season.







