Toole Takes Care of Business, Tarpons Sweep Doubleheader

August 12, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons outfielder Marshall Toole

TAMPA, Fla. - Marshall Toole drove in four runs across both ends of Tuesday's twin bill, powering the Tampa Tarpons to a doubleheader sweep of the Dunedin Blue Jays at "The Tank." Tampa closed out a rain-suspended contest from July 24th with a 3-1 win in Game 1, then rode another strong offensive showing to take the nightcap, 6-2.

GAME 1

The opener originally began in Dunedin on July 24th but was halted in the top of the fifth by rain. When play resumed Tuesday with the score still 0-0, the Tarpons wasted no time breaking through.

In the sixth, Enmanuel Tejeda singled and stole second before Roderick Arias lined an RBI single up the middle for a 1-0 lead. Dunedin responded in the bottom half when Austin Smith's single set the stage for a Hayden Gilliland RBI double to tie the game.

The deadlock held until the ninth, when Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek singled and stole second to set up the decisive blow - a two-run homer to right field by Toole. It was Toole's fourth long ball of the season and gave the Tarpons a 3-1 lead which would hold as the final score.

Cade Austin (5-1) earned the win with 1.1 scoreless innings of relief after taking over in the eighth.

GAME 2

Dunedin grabbed an early lead in the first inning, but Tampa immediately flipped the script in the home half. Arias singled, Kyle West was hit by a pitch, and Tejeda drew a walk to load the bases before Toole struck again - ripping a two-run single to give Tampa the lead.

Richie Bonomolo Jr. added breathing room in the second, doubling to left before stealing home to make it 3-1. Arias doubled and scored on West's RBI single in the fourth, pushing the advantage to three runs.

On the mound, Henry Lalane handled the first three frames before handing the ball to Jackson Fristoe, who tossed two plus scoreless innings to earn the win. Jack Sokol recorded the final four outs for his first save of the year.

Tampa put the game away in the sixth. Ediel Rivera singled to lead off, Arias drove him home, and Dax Kilby later scored on a groundout to make it 6-1. Dunedin's Matt Scannell belted a solo homer in the seventh, but Tampa finished it out without any further damage.

The Tarpons and Blue Jays return to action Wednesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 PM EST.

